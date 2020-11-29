Carol "Robin" F. Gibbons
Malaga - Carol "Robin" F. Gibbons (nee Foster)-Age 87. Robin was born in Fulton, New York on Friday, September 8th, 1933 to Leon Foster and Marvel Foster (Woodruff). Robin went to college at Potsdam State Teacher's College where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. During this time, she met her late husband Gerald A. Gibbons. Gerald and Robin married on December 27th, 1955 and enjoyed a 63 year marriage. Robin had a joyful 42 year career in education starting her career in the Potsdam School district, Landisville School District, Newfield School District, Vineland Public Schools, and worked as a teacher at Millville Public Schools for 35 years where she started the present day Child Family Center. During her career at Millville Public Schools, Robin earned her Master's degree from Farleigh Dickinson University, earned Teacher of the Year, and taught through the Hands Across America Program in Russia in 1991. In her spare time, Robin worked at her family businesses, participated in the Daughter's of the American Revolution Organization and, dedicated her time as a volunteer at Inspira Health Network. She was an avid reader, enjoyed music, art and loved watching WWF wrestling, and was a Philadelphia Phillie's fan. Robin is predeceased by her husband Gerald, son Sean, and survived by her children Moira (Gibbons) Rhubart, Kathleen Gibbons, and Patrick Gibbons, daughter in-law Joann Connor Gibbons, son-in-law, Thomas Rhubart and daughter-in-law, Geraldine Buscemi, her five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wed 12/2 from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish, 23 W. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ with her funeral liturgy to be celebrated at 10 AM. Burial will follow in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., NJ. Facial Masks are required as well as social distancing at the church as well as the cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research or St. Jude Research Hospital through her personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org
