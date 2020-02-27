|
|
Carol Ann Gregory, age 66 of Millville, passed away Tuesday morning February 25, 2020 at Inspria Medical Center Vineland, as her devoted husband James A. Gregory held her hand.
Carol, known to her family as Sis or Sissy, was born in Princeton to Thomas and Helen Taft. She grew up in nearby Hightstown, graduating from Hightstown High in 1971. She went on to attend Mercer County Community College, later transferring to Stockton State College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Analytical Chemistry. It was at Stockton that Carol met the love of her life, Jimmy, with whom she spent 43 fun packed years together. Prior to her retirement in June of 2015, Carol dedicated over 36 years of her work life to Glaxo Smith Kline, starting with the company in its infancy as Smith Kline & French located on Spring Garden Street in center city Philadelphia. Carol loved her family deeply, spending many summer weekends with as many as she could at the family lake house on Wrighter Lake in Thompson, Pennsylvania. Carol and Jim, along with their daughter Melissa, traveled often to celebrate anniversaries, birthdays and pretty much any kind of sporting event, with Philadelphia Eagles games as her favorite. Carol will be remembered for her kindness, laugh, and the wonderful hats she always wore.
Carol is survived by a family she dearly loved and equally loved her in return, her husband James A. Gregory; daughter Melissa Kimberly Gregory; brother Thomas Ronald Taft; her nephew Thomas James Taft and wife Hillary with children Gunner and Raelyn; niece Amy Lynn Taft; along with treasured aunt, uncles, cousins, brother and sister in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Carol requested that relatives and friends visit her: viewing from 12:30-2pm on Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. John Bosco Church located at 2 Hillcrest Ave, Millville New Jersey. Funeral service will follow at the church at 2pm with a reception to afterwards at Marciano's Restaurant 947 Delsea Dr, Vineland. To view Carol's guestbook or photo gallery visit barrfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020