Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Noll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Noll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol J. Noll Obituary
Carol J. Noll

Millville - Surrounded by her family, Carol Jean Noll, age 75 of Millville, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cooper University Medical Health Care in Camden after a brief illness.

Born in Bridgeton and raised in Cedarville to the late George and Alfreda (Sutton) Jeffers, Carol attended Bridgeton High School.

Carol worked in Quality Control at Kimble Glass Company in Vineland for over 30 years, and retired.

She had a deep love for her family, and treasured the time that she was able to share with them over the years.

Carol will be sadly missed by her son, Bryan K. Noll , Sr. and wife Marlene of Millville; her daughter Kimberly J. Potts and husband Robert of Millville; one brother George Jeffers and wife Yvonne of Kingston, TN; one sister Connie Evans; three grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, and Michael; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister Joyce Nordberg; and one grandson Bryan K. Noll, Jr.

A Graveside Service celebrating Carol's life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at Fernwood Memorial Cemetery, 794 Shiloh Pike, Hopewell.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Carol Jean Noll may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -