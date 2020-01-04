|
Carol J. Noll
Millville - Surrounded by her family, Carol Jean Noll, age 75 of Millville, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cooper University Medical Health Care in Camden after a brief illness.
Born in Bridgeton and raised in Cedarville to the late George and Alfreda (Sutton) Jeffers, Carol attended Bridgeton High School.
Carol worked in Quality Control at Kimble Glass Company in Vineland for over 30 years, and retired.
She had a deep love for her family, and treasured the time that she was able to share with them over the years.
Carol will be sadly missed by her son, Bryan K. Noll , Sr. and wife Marlene of Millville; her daughter Kimberly J. Potts and husband Robert of Millville; one brother George Jeffers and wife Yvonne of Kingston, TN; one sister Connie Evans; three grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, and Michael; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one sister Joyce Nordberg; and one grandson Bryan K. Noll, Jr.
A Graveside Service celebrating Carol's life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at Fernwood Memorial Cemetery, 794 Shiloh Pike, Hopewell.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Carol Jean Noll may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
