Carol M. Tayvinsky
Vineland - Carol M. Tayvinsky (nee Nelson), 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday afternoon June 27, 2020 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Carol was born & raised in Bridgeton and was a longtime resident of Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Rose (Davis) & George A. Nelson. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 yrs. Robert S. Tayvinsky, grandson Robbie Tayvinsky, daughter-in-law, Kathryn Teresa Tayvinsky and sister, Janet Bowen.
Carol was a longtime employee at Halco Mailing in Vineland. She had also been employed at Millville Laundry & B.W. Stetson. Carol enjoyed her scratch off lottery tickets, WaWa coffee, puzzle books, traveling and listening to Country Music.
Carol is survived by 2 sons; Robert S. "Butch" Tayvinsky, Jr. & wife Rose Ann, George Tayvinsky & wife Belinda, 3 daughters; Carol "Sandra" York & husband Norman, Patty Gross & husband Gordon, Brenda Gross & David Pilcher, 9 Grandchildren & 10 Great Grandchildren,1 sister & her best friend; Lou Ann Boss & husband Robert, 1 brother; Rev. Luke Nelson & wife Nancy as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday June 30th from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in the Marlboro 7th Day Adventist Church Cemetery. Social distancing practices will be followed and a face covering is required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the N.J. Dogs of Honor, P.O. Box 6, Heislerville, NJ 08324. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.