Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael
504 West Avenue
Minotola, NJ

Resources
Vineland - Carol (Mottola) Panichelli, 67, of Vineland, passed away at Cooper Medical Center in Camden on July 22, 2019. She worked for over 23 years as a secretary at the Dr. William Mennies School in Vineland. Carol loved going to the casinos, she enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her specialty cakes. She devoted her life to her kids and grandkids. Caring for her family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her four children , Michael Panichelli III, Amy Coit (Shawn), Stephanie Dixon and Stephen Panichelli (Gina); her seven grandchildren, Stephanie Palma, Emma Panichelli, Madison & Hanna Coit, Caleb Dixon and Anthony & Giovanna Panichelli an her sister, Joanne Peters (Wayne). Carol was predeceased by her parents, Alice (Darpino) and Joseph Mottola and her daughter-in-law, Susan Panichelli. A church visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Carol may be made to: St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or , Philadelphia PA Office, 150 Monument Road Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from July 25 to July 26, 2019
