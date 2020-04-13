|
|
Carol (Zorzi) Pullinger
Millville - Carol (Zorzi) Pullinger, age 73 of Millville, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Vineland to the late John and Marie (Conti) Zorzi, Carol was raised in Minotola and graduated from Vineland High School. She later attended Atlantic County College while working at the Deluxe Sub Shop in Millville, and earned her master's degree in Culinary Arts.
She married her loving husband Joseph on November 1, 1995 and they shared over 24 years of marriage together.
Carol worked at the Deluxe Sub Shop for over 20 years, and then went on to work as a bus aide for the Sheppard Bus Company for many years, and retired.
Taking great pride in raising her four children, Carol also treasured the time that she was able to share with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Carol loved traveling and cruising. She especially enjoyed countless day trips and a very special vacation cruise to Alaska and Canada. Reading and cooking were also some of Carol's favorite pastimes, and she also loved fresh picked flowers of all types picked from the gardens that were lovingly maintained by her husband Joseph.
Carol will be sadly missed by her loving husband Joseph Pullinger of Millville; two sons, Ronald Welsh and Richard Welsh of Millville; two daughters, Kelly Mitchell (Christopher) of Malaga and Raquel Welsh of Newark; three brothers, Dennis Zorzi (Pat) of Chesilhurst, Gayton Zorzi, and Kurt Zorzi (Shiela) of Smithville; 12 grandchildren, Kim, Karen, Amanda, Tommy, Joey, Makiley, Andrew, Theresa, Melinda, Gianna, Dominica, Jacob, and Maxton; six great-grandchildren, Louis, Logan, Autumn, Araceliz, Anais, and Yadiel; special daughter-in-law Dayna Welsh; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and loving dog, Dollar Bill.
To ensure the safety of our families and friends from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, a graveside celebration of Carol's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Carol Pullinger may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020