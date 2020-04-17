|
Carol R. Mitchell
Bridgeton - Carol R. Mitchell of Bridgeton passed away on Wednesday April 15, 2020 in Millville Center Genesis after being ill the past 5 months. She was 71 years old.
Born in Bridgeton November 8, 1948 she was the daughter of the late Belford S. Sr. and Lydia R. (nee Munson) Lockman, and the wife of Benjamin Mitchell Jr.
Carol was employed with Millville Airworks for 34 years, and also for the Bridgeton State Senate office for three years before her retirement. She was also employed with the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Center in Bridgeton for two years. She was a lifetime member of St. John United Methodist Fordville. Carol had a sweet tooth which led into her making chocolate candies for he friends and family. She enjoyed bowling and was involved with a league for eight years. She and Benny enjoyed trips with friends to the Latin Casino, and she also looked forward to her yearly trips to Vegas with her girlfriends. Her favorite pastime though was spending time with her grandchildren, no matter what they were involved with, and their trips to the beach every summer in Wildwood. She was also a member of the Nanticoke Lenni Lenape Indian Tribe of Bridgeton. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years Benjamin Mitchell Jr., her children Stephanie Mitchell-Roberson and Benjamin Mitchell III, her grandchildren Brandon Roberson, Jazmine Henderson, and Jalen Mitchell, her adopted grandchildren Jared Pierce, and Malik Dickerson, her sister Jane Bray, and niece La Toshya Cox. Besides her parents Belford and Lydia, she was predeceased by her brother Belford Lockman Jr..
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Carol and her mother Lydia both suffered from Alzheimers and for those that desire donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Delaware Valley Chaoter 399 Market St. #102 Philadelphia, PA 19106. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020