Carol S. Sinck
Pittsgrove Township - Carol S. Sinck (nee Berkstresser), 71, of Pittsgrove Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on February 6, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. Born in Camden, NJ and growing up in Delaware Township (now Cherry Hill), Carol was a graduate of the St. Peter's School, Merchantville and Camden Catholic High School. She was the beloved wife of 35 years to the late Tim Sinck.
Carol was a devoted Home Health Aide for 30 years before being forced to retire due to her illness. She was President of the Olivet School PTA, a Girl Scout leader for troop #455 and an Elmer Girls Softball Coach. She became a second Mother to many of the girls she worked with in those organizations. Because of her love of art she taught "Art Goes to School" at Olivet School. Carol was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, friend, cook, baker, gardener and a wildlife enthusiast.
Carol was pre-deceased by her husband, Tim, parents William C. and Mary (Meng) Berkstresser, and brother-in-law Claus Gabrielson.
Carol is survived by her beloved daughters Noelle Sinck of Pittsgrove, Christina Church of Crofton, MD, and Denise Avellino (Raffaelle) of Maple Shade, her sister, Nancy Gabrielson of Pittsgrove, her son-in-law Michael Church of Annapolis, MD, her beloved Aunt Frances Lieberum of Maple Shade, her devoted cousin and caregiver Susan Eisenhardt of Maple Shade, her sister-in-law Marie Smith of Ohio, and her sister- and brother-in-law Alice and Bob Cizmar of Texas, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Catholic Services will be celebrated by Rev. Anthony Berret, SJ at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Family and friends are invited to call between 9 and 11 am with the services to begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Olivet Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2019