|
|
Carol W. Freitag, R.N.
Bridgeton - Carol Wilson Freitag, R.N. 90, of Upper Deerfield Township died at her home on Saturday afternoon August 24, 2019 following five months of declining health. She was under the care of hospice, her caregiver and her family.
Born in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia on August 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late J. Kenneth and Ruth Cochrane Wilson. Carol was the widow of Harry A. Freitag Jr., who died in 2011 and with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to his passing.
She moved with her family to Bridgeton at the age of 15 and graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1947. During her senior year of high school she was named Miss BHS. She was a proud graduate of the Abington Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 and served as a registered nurse in the operating room at Bridgeton Hospital and also worked in public health nursing as a part of the Red Feather Fund (now United Way).
Carol worked closely with her husband in the operation of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton for 50 years. Upon their retirement in 2000, they built their "dream home" on the Cohansey River in Hopewell Township where they shared 11 happy years until Harry's death. She was a resident of Upper Deerfield for the last six years. She had been a summer resident of Gandy's Beach from 1965 until 2004 and also enjoyed her time as a "snow bird" in Vero Beach, Florida for 15 winters.
An active part of the Bridgeton community, she was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the former Bridgeton Hospital where she served as a volunteer in the gift shop. She was a member of the Bridgeton Research Club since 1962 and was also a member of the Bridgeton Civic Club.
Carol was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeton. She was a member of the former Women's Guild of the church and the Time Out Tuesdays group (TOTS). She had also been a Sunday school teacher.
She volunteered her nursing skills for the American Red Cross during blood donations, was a member of the former Bridgeton Antiquarian League and the Cumberland County Historical Society. Carol enjoyed playing in two different card clubs.
She was also a huge football fan and never missed watching an Eagles game.
She is survived by two sons, William G. Freitag and his wife Darlene and Kenneth W. Freitag and his wife Robin, all of Hopewell Township, six grandchildren, Laura Beth DiMeglio (Frank), Adam J. Freitag, Krista M. Fulmer (Chris), Molly W. Freitag (fiancé Joseph McLaughlin), William G. Freitag Jr. (fiancé Gabriela Contino, MD) and Abigail F. Neff, RN (Jonathan) and four great grandchildren, Olivia Anne, Charlotte Marie and Madelyn Josephine DiMeglio and Lucas Christopher Fulmer. Carol is also survived by one brother, John L "Jack" Wilson II and his family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Wednesday morning August 28th at 11 o'clock.
The burial will follow at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 and again on Wednesday morning from 10 until 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Memorial Fund of the First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 26, 2019