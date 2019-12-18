|
|
Carole Dorrington-Plummer
Vineland - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carole (Lera) Dorrington-Plummer, 74, of Vineland, New Jersey. Carole passed away on December 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on December 6, 1945 in Vineland where she graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1963. Carole continued her education at Glassboro State College where she received a Master's degree in special education.
She worked in both Millville and Bridgeton school districts before starting CJ Dorrington Commercial Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. Carole pioneered the way for woman in this industry for 45 years. She was a member of the Refrigeration Service Engineering Society.
Carole loved spending time with her family, puppies, and baking. She loved her home and in the summer you could find her in the garden where you would always go home with a bag of vegetables. She loved making limoncello to hand out to people she knew. Carole loved shopping on Amazon and QVC. She always talked about going to Oak Island to search for the treasure. She also enjoyed cousins' weekend. Carole was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
Carole had strong family values and she loved her God. She could be found praying the rosary. She was a kind and loving soul who had a positive impact on so many people's lives and yet she loved a good debate, especially with her grandson, Matthew.
Carole was predeceased by her mother and father, Ed and Marie (Flaim) Lera; nephew, Jeff Luciano and her husband, the love of her life, Pete Plummer.
She is survived by her cherish daughter and son-in-law, Daria (Dorrington) Anderson and Robert Anderson Jr.; beloved grandchildren, Kaydee (Anderson) Runkle and husband Stephen Runkle and Matthew Anderson; adoring great grandchildren, Callen Runkle and Dakota Runkle; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra (Lera) Luciano and George Luciano Jr; nieces, Jennifer Luciano and Madisson Luciano; nephew, Nicholas Luciano and many dear cousins; brother and sister-in-law, Kim and Nancy Plummer and sister-in-law, Helen Greenblatt. Carole will especially be missed by her three puppies, Sophie, Maggie, and Millie.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday evening from 6pm to 9pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland and again on Saturday morning at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore the Farmer Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland from 9:30am to 10:15am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10:30am. Entombment for Carole will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish or puppiesandmorerescue.org. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019