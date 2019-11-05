|
Carole E. Barnett
Millville - Carole E. Barnett, 66, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Lincoln Specialty Care Center in Vineland on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Born in Camden, Carole was raised in Millville and was a graduate of Millville High School, Class of '71. She matriculated at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia.
Carole started classes at the Barn Studio of Art in the mid '60s' where she trained on ceramics and later became a pottery teacher. She then opened her own pottery studio, known as the Treen Studio in Mullica Hill, NJ. While in Mullica Hill, Carole served on the Merchants' Association. Carole also had worked as the office manager for the Barn Studio of Art in Millville.
She was an avid Philly all sports fan, enjoyed reading and bird watching. Her true passion was attending supporting her nephew's sporting events.
Carole is survived by her brother: Richard F. Barnett (Elizabeth); nephews: Richard F. Barnett, Jr. and Eric J. Barnett (Heather); great nephews: Cade and Trent Barnett; Cousins: Bill and Jan Nelson, Marc Rodriguez, Will Nelson and Keely Sanders; step daughter: Lorie Kiefer (Christopher); 3 step grandchildren: Christopher, Katherine and Courtney. She also is survived by her many close friends. Carole was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur J. Priemon and her parents, Frank and Marie Tompkins Barnett.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 12 Noon in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11 AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Funny Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or The Barn Studio of Art, 814 Whitaker Ave., Millville, NJ 08332.
Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019