Caroline Marie (Cerione) Caterina, 91 years young, a lifelong resident of Vineland, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020 of Alzheimer Disease. Caroline was born in Vineland on January 15, 1929 the daughter of the late James and Caroline Cerione. She attended Vineland public schools and went on to win Miss Vineland and Miss Cumberland County. Caroline was married to her high school sweetheart Gennard (Gene) Caterina for 59 years. Caroline's greatest pride was keeping a loving home for her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She loved to spend summers with her family and friends at their home in Sea Isle City and Brigantine. These were just a few of her favorite places as she loved to sit with her feet in the sand enjoying the ocean breezes and watching the waves. It is hoped she has found her forever beach. Caroline also loved antiquing spending many hours with her sisters, sister-in-laws, and friends looking for hidden treasures in shops throughout the state. Her home was a showcase of her most prized discoveries. Gardening was another favorite past time as could be seen by the gardens surrounding her house. As soon as the weather was nice, she would spend hours caring for her Japanese Red Maple tree, lilies of the valley and camellias to name a few. She was very creative and expressed it in her extraordinary ability to decorate and design. Caroline and Gene renovated there lifelong home in a Stucco Style with arches and a walled court yard. The local paper reported "the inside is a perfect blend of old world style and grace mixed with a classic French flair." These words also express a few of Caroline's own attributes. She collected art work from local painters to include in her home.
Holidays were a special time to plan family get-togethers, serve good food, and share daily experiences which developed a lifetime of memories. One of her favorite holidays was Christmas Eve. She prepared the Italian 7 fish meal and loved to watch her children and grand-children open presents placed under the tree. Halloween was another favorite where she would wear a home-made custom to give candy to trick- or-treaters. She decorated her house for all of the holidays. Caroline also enjoyed tennis, bingo with her sisters, and traveling to Florida to visit her brother and his family. Saturday nights you could find Caroline and Gene with friends at their favorite restaurants or at the casinos. Caroline is a lifetime member of the First Memorial Presbyterian Church of Vineland. Caroline is predeceased by her husband Gene Caterina (2008); parents James and Caroline Cerione; and brothers George, Frank and James and Jame's wife Lydia; father and mother-in-law, Peter and Ethel Caterina; brother-in-laws Lloyd and wife Rose, and Kenneth and his wife Virginia Caterina. Caroline is survived by her children, Gwen Testa (Lou), Peggy Dunfee (Bill) , Steffany Lepore (Michael), Paula Ganci (Bob Conner), Nancy Caterina and Gennard Caterina II, and son in law Michael Ganci. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Caroline Saltsman, Gennard "Gene" and Joseph Dunfee, Michael, Matthew and Nicholas Lepore, Stephen, Peter and Anthony Ganci along with 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Catherine (Stan) Tarquinio, Gloria (John) Antolini and brother Edward Cerione and sister- in- laws Isabelle Cerione and Ann Cerione. Due to Covid-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Caroline may be made to: , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, marlton, NJ 08053 or The Memorial Presbyterian Church,714 S Seventh St, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2020