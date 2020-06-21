Carolyn J. (Barbee) Crowell
Carolyn J (Barbee) Crowell, 73, of Vineland, was called to her heavenly home by the Lord on June 19, 2020, at Inspira Hospital, in Vineland.
Carol was born to the late Carl Barbee and Wilma (Rhinehart) Henry on February 25, 1947, in Waynesville, NC. She moved to the Vineland NJ area in 1961 and lived there until her passing. She was married to the love of her life, Ronald J Crowell for 53 years. She was employed by Prudential Insurance Company in Millville, NJ for over 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Crowell, Sr, parents, Carl Barbee and Wilma (Rhinehart) Henry and her sisters, Mable (Barbee) Walkingstick and Brenda (Barbee) Collini.
Carol is dearly missed and survived by her mother-in-law Joanena Lanzi Crowell, daughters Robin Lynn Crowell and Tammy Oliva (Tony); her son Ronald J Crowell Jr; her grandchildren Tara Von Lienen (Jeff), Karla Penrose, Daniel Brown (Kristina), Ethan Crowell, Anthony Oliva, Richard Oliva and Angelina Oliva; great grandchildren Dalton Fish, Mekenzie Madison Williams, Mason Williams, Cash Wells, Maddelyn Castaldo and Ethan Brown; her sister Pat (Williams) Rogers, brothers-in-law William Crowell (Katie) and Paul (Lyn) Lanzi; her Aunt Dixie (Rhinehart) Page, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Carol was blessed with a loving family and many loving friends. Over the years, Carol's hobbies included crocheting, going to the casinos, playing Uno with her and Ron's best friends Jerome and Beverly Irick, going to lunch and watching General Hospital with her best friend Pam Ridgeway, and most of all, spending time with her family and her beloved fur-baby Susie.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Friendship Church Cemetery located on Weymouth and Friendship Roads in Landisville, NJ. Pastor Heather Sugden from Redeemer Lutheran Church, Vineland, NJ will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences for the family may be shared at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Funeral Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.