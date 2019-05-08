Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Carolyn Reba Harris


1935 - 2019
Carolyn Reba Harris Obituary
Carolyn Reba Harris

Millville - Carolyn Reba Harris - Millville, (1/16/1935 - 5/4/2019)

Today Carolyn Reba Harris transitioned. She left behind friends, family and loved ones. Her sons want you to remember her beauty, kindness and the fondness for family gatherings. One of her favorite past times was taking care of the children. She adored being with her grandchildren Alli, Tristan, Jacklyn, Gabrielle, Morgan and her grandnephews near and dear Kyle and Zachary. The thought of her playing with them should bring a smile to your face. "Carolyn" as she was called by her boys Jack, Michael and Jimmy also enjoyed gardening and reading. She was always ready to go anywhere : ) hair done, toes painted and flip flops on. One of her special spots was the Jersey Shore, she loved the beach in Sea Isle where she was often seen with her nieces Joanne and Nancy whom she considered the daughters she never had. Carolyn was preceded by her sister Betty and brother in law Jobie Steelman. She held a special place in her heart for her nephew John. If she were to tell you one thing it would be that every moment matters, don't waste time on the small things, go out and enjoy yourself today and always. She will be sadly missed by Jack and Barbara of Cedarville, Michael and Tarver of Virginia and Jimmy and Staci of Wildwood. Rest Carolyn knowing you are dearly loved.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on May 8, 2019
