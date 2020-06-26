Carolynne "Lynn" (Ferrara) O'Neill
Vineland - Carolynne "Lynne" M. (Ferrara) O'Neill of Vineland, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully June 19 with her children by her side at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 65. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Archangelo and Margaret (Schaefer) Ferrara. She spent most of her life in the Vineland area and was a 1973 graduate of Sacred Heart High School.
Lynne was a nurses' aide and ward clerk for the former Newcomb Hospital, and most recently worked as a home health aide serving elderly patients in the Bridgeton area. She was known to many as the former long-time manager of the Wheaton Arts Center General Store in Millville. A nature enthusiast, she practiced energy healing meditation, and read motivational writings about faith and spirituality. "We are spiritual beings having a human experience," summed up her thoughts on such topics.
She also enjoyed arts and crafts, antiquing, and watching movies. She was a talented writer, and an avid reader with a fondness for the classics, suspense novels and cookbooks. She valued the importance of literacy and touched the lives of many by promoting literacy skills and the power of reading. In the 1990s, she volunteered for the Adult Literacy Program at Cumberland County College.
Lynne was an altruist who supported a variety of causes including charities that promoted the safety and well-being of single parents, and homeless women and children. She had an infinite love for conversing and spending time with her children, family, friends, pets and, most of all, her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren share fond memories of Lynne singing a variety of songs to them including her favorite, "You Are My Sunshine." Her words to live by included, "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see;" "Everything happens for a reason;" and "Let it go."
Survivors include two daughters, Tara (O'Neill) Morris, and husband Lance of Pine Hill; Jessica (O'Neill) Panetta, and husband Nicholas of Jenkintown, Pa.; and a son, Matthew Wallace and companion Brittny Miller of Franklinville; three brothers, Thomas Ferrara of Nevada, Dennis Ferrara of Arizona, and Charles "Chuck" Ferrara of Vineland; two grandchildren, Joseph and Juliet Panetta of Jenkintown; a special sister-in-law, Eleanor "Jay" Houghton, and niece, Camille Riggins, with whom she resided; dear friend, Joann Hennessy of Vineland; sister-in-law, Geri Ferrara of Port Elizabeth; and cherished nieces and nephews.
Cremation services are under the direction of the Pancoast Funeral Home in Vineland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In Lynne's memory, her children and grandchildren have established a fund to provide gifts of comfort and well-being to homeless women and children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the effort by going to the following Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-in-honor-of-lynne-ferrara-oneill
Vineland - Carolynne "Lynne" M. (Ferrara) O'Neill of Vineland, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully June 19 with her children by her side at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 65. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Archangelo and Margaret (Schaefer) Ferrara. She spent most of her life in the Vineland area and was a 1973 graduate of Sacred Heart High School.
Lynne was a nurses' aide and ward clerk for the former Newcomb Hospital, and most recently worked as a home health aide serving elderly patients in the Bridgeton area. She was known to many as the former long-time manager of the Wheaton Arts Center General Store in Millville. A nature enthusiast, she practiced energy healing meditation, and read motivational writings about faith and spirituality. "We are spiritual beings having a human experience," summed up her thoughts on such topics.
She also enjoyed arts and crafts, antiquing, and watching movies. She was a talented writer, and an avid reader with a fondness for the classics, suspense novels and cookbooks. She valued the importance of literacy and touched the lives of many by promoting literacy skills and the power of reading. In the 1990s, she volunteered for the Adult Literacy Program at Cumberland County College.
Lynne was an altruist who supported a variety of causes including charities that promoted the safety and well-being of single parents, and homeless women and children. She had an infinite love for conversing and spending time with her children, family, friends, pets and, most of all, her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren share fond memories of Lynne singing a variety of songs to them including her favorite, "You Are My Sunshine." Her words to live by included, "Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see;" "Everything happens for a reason;" and "Let it go."
Survivors include two daughters, Tara (O'Neill) Morris, and husband Lance of Pine Hill; Jessica (O'Neill) Panetta, and husband Nicholas of Jenkintown, Pa.; and a son, Matthew Wallace and companion Brittny Miller of Franklinville; three brothers, Thomas Ferrara of Nevada, Dennis Ferrara of Arizona, and Charles "Chuck" Ferrara of Vineland; two grandchildren, Joseph and Juliet Panetta of Jenkintown; a special sister-in-law, Eleanor "Jay" Houghton, and niece, Camille Riggins, with whom she resided; dear friend, Joann Hennessy of Vineland; sister-in-law, Geri Ferrara of Port Elizabeth; and cherished nieces and nephews.
Cremation services are under the direction of the Pancoast Funeral Home in Vineland. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In Lynne's memory, her children and grandchildren have established a fund to provide gifts of comfort and well-being to homeless women and children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the effort by going to the following Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-in-honor-of-lynne-ferrara-oneill
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.