|
|
Carrie Lillian Jamison
Port Norris - Carrie Lillian Jamison, 98, of Port Norris passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home under the care of hospice and her family.
Born in Port Norris to the late George Bush and Louise Green Bush, she was the wife of the late Jason "Jake" Jamison. Carrie had been a lifetime resident of Port Norris.
Prior to her retirement, she had worked at Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville. She had also been previously employed in the Oyster Industry in both Port Norris and Maurice River. She was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Port Norris where she sang with the choir and served as a deaconess and usher.
She is survived by; five children, George Richard Jamison and his wife, Phyllis of Millville, Harold Jeff Jamison of Port Norris, Mary C. Green and her husband, Johnnie of Port Norris, Fletcher Jamison and his wife, Darlene of Port Norris and Blanch Emma Laws and her husband, Jason of NC; three sisters, Edith Selby of Port Norris, Mary Bridges of Bridgeton and Elsie Hudgons of GA and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, Jake, she was preceded in death by; two children, Jason J. Jamison and Carolyn Jamison; her twin sister, Mary Bush; four additional sisters, Louise Bush, Alice Boyer, Sarah Stubbs and Frances Ames and her brother, Richard Bush.
Funeral services will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church, 2411 Memorial Ave., Port Norris on Saturday, November 2nd at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Haleyville Methodist Cemetery in Commercial Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 10 AM to 12 Noon prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019