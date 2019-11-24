Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The Parish of the Holy Cross / Church of the Immauclate Conception
312 N. Pearl Street
Bridgeton, NJ
Catherine Gray Achee Obituary
Catherine Gray Achee

Upper Deerfield Township - Catherine Gray Achée, age 96, passed away peacefully at home on November 22, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 75 years, CJ Achée; her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Jack Camp; her son and daughter-in-law, Gray and Suzy Achée; her 6 grandchildren and their significant others, Achée Stevenson (Richard Stevenson), Craig Camp (Allison Camp), Gray Camp (Elle Camp), Richard Achée (Michelle Forrest), Christopher Achée, and Elizabeth Achée and her 7 great grandchildren, Dylan Pope, Caroline Camp, Will Camp, Cele Camp, Jack Camp, Henry Camp, and Teddy Camp.

The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at The Parish of the Holy Cross / Church of the Immauclate Conception, 312 N. Pearl Street, Bridgeton on Saturday morning November 30th at 10 o'clock.

The burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery at Laurel Lawn in Upper Deerfield Township.

Friends will be received at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Friday evening from 6 until 8.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to The Parish of the Holy Cross,46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 or Inspira Healthcare Foundation, Attn: Memorial Gifts, 2950 College Drive, Suite 1F, Vineland, NJ 08360.

For the full obituary please visit freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
