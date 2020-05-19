|
Catherine L. Brown
Millville - Catherine L. (Slimmer) Brown age 84 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday afternoon, May 17, 2020 with her loving son, Teddy by her side.
Catherine was born in Millville to the late Owen W. and Agnes (Wrights) Slimmer Sr. She attended Millville Public Schools, and she was a homemaker.
For 25 years she enjoyed attending the Active Care for Seniors, where she was an avid BINGO player among other things. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 1836 of Millville, and Veterans of Foreign Wars in Millville.
Catherine will be sadly missed by her children, Teddy, Darlene, Edward, Owen, Melvin Jr., Eleanor, Richard, Catherine, Charles and her extended family. She is also survived by two brothers, Lonny and Donny Slimmer; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one son Nicholas; and many brothers and sisters.
A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
In memory of Catherine Brown, contributions can be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020