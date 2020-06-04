Catherine L. Burkett
Catherine L. Burkett

Cedarville - Catherine L. Burkett, 71, of Cedarville passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home under the care of hospice and her family.

Born in Millville to the late Robert Sheets and Lois Parent Sheets, she was the wife of Frederick E. Burkett III. She had been a resident of Cedarville since 1985 and before that she had lived in Millville.

Catherine had worked as a manager at Taste of Italy Restaurant in Vineland for over 20 years. She had been formerly employed at Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville. Catherine was a member of the Millville Assembly of God Church. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting and quilting. Catherine also enjoyed playing bingo. Most of all, she deeply loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Frederick E. Burkett III of Cedarville; three sons, Frederick E. Burkett IV (Kitty) of Cedarville, Robert K. Burkett, Sr. (Nicole) of East Vineland and Raymond M. Burkett, Sr. (Amy) of East Vineland; eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carol Messier and Barbara Donnally.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Padgett Funeral Home
160 Main St
Cedarville, NJ 08311
(856) 447-4551
