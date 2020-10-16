1/1
Catherine Marie "Cathy" Chew
Catherine Marie Chew "Cathy"

Billingsport, NJ - Catherine Marie Chew "Cathy", Billingsport, NJ, departed this life September 28, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory sons: Joseph Jr. and Thomas Taylor; Father: James (Shirley) Chew; Mother Catherine (Jack) Logan; Brothers: James Jr.; George; and William Chew. Granddaughter: "Bella" Jongeward; in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends and the family of the late Thomas Sampson.

Memorial date pending.




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2020.
