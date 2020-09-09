1/1
Catherine Pollakis
Catherine Pollakis

Catherine Marie Kane Halpin Pollakis. Born in Philadelphia, May 6, 1936. Passed Peacefully on August 27th, 2020.

Cassie Attended St. Gabriel's Parochial school. Worked at Curtis Publishing Horn & Hardett's. Married Bernie Halpin 1955. Mother of 5; Margaret Ann Bertrand (Scott), Marie Patricia Gallo (Rick), Catherine (Katey), Marie Schelder (Steve), James Michael Halpin, Isabel (missy), Cecilia Halpin.

Cassie had an appetite for living, loving, dancing, singing, praising God in everything she did, her Joy for life was a Blessing to many. She remarried in 1969 to George Pollakis had another daughter, Ollie Ryan (Mike). She became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Earned her Bachelors degree from Stockton State College in 1989. Became a Social Worker, was born to help others constantly, did this her whole life with Joy & a steadfast determination.

Cassie lived her life with peace & left in peace surrounded by her kids. She was also adored by her 10 grandchildren & 13 great grandchildren.

Celebration Mass in honor of Cassie's Life, St. Isidores, Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Rd. Vineland, NJ 08361, Saturday, September 12th at 11am

Interment to follow: Rose Hill Cemetery, located behind Edgarton School, 212 Catawba Ave. Newfield, NJ.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to any of the charities Cassie loved:

Pennies In Action (Breast Cancer Research) www.penniesinaction.com

Eastern Service Workers, 53 E Washington Ave. Pleasantville, NJ

Diabetes Training Camp www.diabetestrainingcamp.com

Due to Covid restrictions & limited space we kindly request family & invited guests only.




Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
September 9, 2020
Cassie was the most loving, giving person God has created. She gave from her hands and heart.
Elizabeth Kane
Family
