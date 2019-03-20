Services
Vineland - Catherine (Longo) Raffaelli, 87, of Vineland, NJ, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Catherine was born in Hammonton and spent most of her life in Vineland. She was a former employee of DeRossi and Son Clothing factory in Vineland. Catherine enjoyed bowling in her younger years, and frequently played Bingo and solved crossword puzzles in her later years. She always welcomed family and friends for a home cooked meal and a glass of wine. Catherine is survived by her husband Mario; daughter Virginia Antipuna, and her brother David Longo. She is also survived by her grandson Carey Burnett, his wife Candace; grandson Jeremy Stover and by her great-grandchildren Ava Stover, River and Gray Burnett, and her step-great-granddaughter Nadia Antipuna. Catherine is predeceased by her parents David and Susan Longo; brothers Lawrence, Frank, and Charles, and sisters Millie, Marie, Christy, Rita, and Gilda. Services were private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the - South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Dr. Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
