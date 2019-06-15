Services
Vineland - Catherine Tamagni passed away June 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Henry Tamagni Jr. ( Judy Tamagni) and Corinne Eget (Albert Lewis); grandchildren Henry Tamagni III(Susan Tamagni), Rose marie Tamagni, John Henry Ruggieri(Sarah Ruggieri) and Michael Ruggieri(Angela Ruggieri) ; 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. Born in North Vineland to Ralph Dauito Jr. and Frances Dauito. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry Tamagni, her parents Ralph and Frances Dauito and siblings; Marie, Bud, Josephine. Rose and Ralph Jr.

Catherine was one of the founders of Comar L.L.C., which began its' business in Vineland in 1949. She did not retire until the age of 80 and then continued to keep busy cooking and taking care of her whole family. Loved and respected by those who knew her, she will be sorely missed.

Funeral Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or St Jude Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 15, 2019
