Catherine Virginia Raymond
Millville - Catherine Virginia (Keech) Raymond, age 91 of Millville passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday morning, May 29, 2020. She had been in declining health over the last few months.
Born and raised in Penns Grove to the late Norris and Alice (Eckley) Keech, Virginia graduated from Charleston High School in Indiana, but spent most of her life in the Bridgeton and Millville Area.
Virginia spent over 27 years working as the manager at the Bridgeton JCPenney department store, and retired.
Virginia was an avid reader and was a huge Phillies and Eagles fan. She was a lifetime member and past president of the Bridgeton Mann-Herring Aux. Fraternal Order of the Eagles and also the past president of the New Jersey State Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She was a past member of the Bridgeton Moose as well.
She was the den mother for the Cub Scout troop of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church in Bridgeton for many years. Virginia also treasured spending time with her family and especially enjoyed the annual big holiday get-togethers.
Virginia will be sadly missed by her two sons, Danny Raymond and companion Lynn Ann of Laurel Lake and Thomas Raymond and companion Rosalee of Laurel Lake; her daughter Cathy Webb and husband Jon of Haleyville; two beloved children Robert Welch of Laurel Lake and Norris Welch of Cumberland; daughter-in-law Cathy Raymond of Millville; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas Joseph Raymond Jr. who passed away in 1994; four sons, David Raymond, Thomas Raymond III, Harry Raymond, and William Paul Raymond; three daughters, Judith Reader, Joanne Nelson, and Patricia Dyar; and one sister Bertha Stockwell.
A private Graveside Service for Virginia will be conducted in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Virginia may be made to the Laurel Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 5436 Battle Lane, Millville, NJ 08332.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Catherine Virginia Raymond may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.