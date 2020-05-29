Catherine Virginia Raymond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Virginia Raymond

Millville - Catherine Virginia (Keech) Raymond, age 91 of Millville passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday morning, May 29, 2020. She had been in declining health over the last few months.

Born and raised in Penns Grove to the late Norris and Alice (Eckley) Keech, Virginia graduated from Charleston High School in Indiana, but spent most of her life in the Bridgeton and Millville Area.

Virginia spent over 27 years working as the manager at the Bridgeton JCPenney department store, and retired.

Virginia was an avid reader and was a huge Phillies and Eagles fan. She was a lifetime member and past president of the Bridgeton Mann-Herring Aux. Fraternal Order of the Eagles and also the past president of the New Jersey State Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She was a past member of the Bridgeton Moose as well.

She was the den mother for the Cub Scout troop of Wesley Memorial Methodist Church in Bridgeton for many years. Virginia also treasured spending time with her family and especially enjoyed the annual big holiday get-togethers.

Virginia will be sadly missed by her two sons, Danny Raymond and companion Lynn Ann of Laurel Lake and Thomas Raymond and companion Rosalee of Laurel Lake; her daughter Cathy Webb and husband Jon of Haleyville; two beloved children Robert Welch of Laurel Lake and Norris Welch of Cumberland; daughter-in-law Cathy Raymond of Millville; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas Joseph Raymond Jr. who passed away in 1994; four sons, David Raymond, Thomas Raymond III, Harry Raymond, and William Paul Raymond; three daughters, Judith Reader, Joanne Nelson, and Patricia Dyar; and one sister Bertha Stockwell.

A private Graveside Service for Virginia will be conducted in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.

Memorial contributions in loving memory of Virginia may be made to the Laurel Lake Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 5436 Battle Lane, Millville, NJ 08332.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Catherine Virginia Raymond may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved