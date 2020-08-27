1/
Channing Christopher
Channing Christopher

Millville - On August 1st at 2:17pm God blessed us with an early gift, a beautiful baby boy Channing Michael Christopher. And in the early morning of August 24th, God sent for his Angel. Although you were only here for a short time you were the most beautiful gift. To have gotten to be your parents and to have been given your love in return that will be the most special gift we hold close to our hearts. You leave behind two loving parents, Denise and Ryan; two big brothers, Shayne and Ryan Jr.; two grandmothers, Laura and Nancy; grandfather Ken; three Godmothers, Victoria, Melissa and Shay, and so many more. You are so strong peanut and we love you! Mommy and Daddy. A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 11:30am to 1:30pm followed by a funeral service at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone is required to wear a mask and to social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
