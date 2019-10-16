|
|
Charleen A. Peters (nee Bell)
Cape May - 76, of Cape May and formerly of Vineland and West Collingswood passed away in the comfort of her home on Monday, October 7, 2019 with her dear friends and Tiffy (her beloved dog) at her side. She was born in Vineland on December 29, 1942, to Robert H. and Helen M. Bell, RN (nee Vasaturo). Charleen attended Thomas Sharp Elementary School in Collingswood and Collingswood Junior High School. She was graduated from Vineland High School in 1960 and Goldey Beacom School of Business, Wilmington, DE in 1961. After business school, she worked for Wares' Van and Storage Co., Inc. in Vineland. Upon moving to Cape May City in 1977, she worked as Secretary to the City Clerk, in Cape May City, until her retirement in 2003. Charleen met and married William C. (Bill) Peters (deceased April 7, 2015) in September 1991. She and Bill didn't have any children but they had their little, beautiful Yorkshire Terrier, Tiffany, whom they adored, loved and spoiled. Tiffy definitely ruled the roost. Charleen loved NASCAR and followed it religiously, especially Jeff Gordon #24. She loved ballroom dancing and walking. She dabbled in quilting and calligraphy. She and Bill visited many places throughout the United States, including Hawaii. They travelled to Italy, England and cruised the Caribbean Islands. At Christmas, they loved spending time at the Woodstock Inn and Resort in Woodstock, VT, which was their favorite place. Charleen was predeceased by her parents and loving husband. She leaves behind her cousins; her niece and her husband; two great nieces and dear friends. At Charleen's request, there was a private viewing at Spilker Funeral Home in Cape May, her Mass of Christian Burial followed and took place in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May. She was interred next to her husband, Bill, in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Charleen asked that every now and then you say a little prayer for her, for Bill and for Tiffany. She wishes good health, much happiness and God's Blessings to all who knew her. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019