Charleen R. Jones

Charleen R. Jones Obituary
Charleen R. Jones

Buena - Charleen R. Jones, 62, of Buena, NJ passed away on Thursday morning February 27, 2020 surrounded by her family at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Charleen was born in Vineland, NJ and raised in Buena where she remained a lifelong Borough resident. She was the daughter of the late Lorraine H. (Bononcini) & Olin D. "Buddy" Ralph, Jr.

Before retiring in 2013 with 25 yrs of service, Charleen was employed in support service for the Buena Regional School District. Charleen enjoyed camping, sporting events, concerts, family functions but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Charleen is survived by her husband of 43 yrs.; Bruce A. Jones, 2 sons & daughter in-laws; Chris & Beth Jones, Keith & Jennifer Jones, 4 grandchildren; Hailee, Matthew, Abigail, Madelyn, 1 brother & sister in-law; Albert & Annette Ralph, Niece; Elizabeth & husband Brian DiAntonio as well as many beloved cousins & friends.

Relatives & friends will be received on Monday evening 3/2 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Tuesday 3/3 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Minotola United Methodist Church, 905 Central Ave., Minotola, NJ 08341. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020
