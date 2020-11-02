Charlene Beth (Kishpaugh) Ferguson
Charlene Beth (Kishpaugh) Ferguson, 68, of Commercial Township passed peacefully at home surrounded by family Sunday November 1, 2020 after a brief illness.
A lifelong resident of Millville, Charlene attended Millville Senior High School. She worked at Wheaton Glass Company for many years, and then Gerresheimer Glass until its closing in 2015.
She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, David E. Ferguson. Her children, Gregory F. Compton, Victoria L. Compton, and Jennifer R. Compton (Matthew Oliver) of Millville/Commercial Township. 10 Grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, with 1 more great grandchild on the way. Charlene is also survived by uncle William Wiegand, niece Sarah E. Cobb and family of Millville, NJ, Alisha (Dixon) and Bryan Olson and family of Sevierville, TN, and Paul S. Dixon Jr. of Lenoir City, TN. She was pre-deceased by her sister Joanne H. Bennett and her aunt Helen A. Carrasquillo.
A visitatation will be held on Friday, November 6th from 10am until 11 am in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home of Millville. ( Masks and social distancing will be required). A committal will be held at the Greenwood Memorial Park at a later date. Written condolences can be sent to; rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com
.