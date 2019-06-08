|
|
Charles Albertson Loyle
Vineland - Charles Albertson Loyle, age 91 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at home.
Born in West Philadelphia, the seventh son of eight boys, Charles was the first in his family to graduate from high school. While in high school, he was a wrestling champion; two-time district champion and in his senior year placed second in the Pennsylvania state championship. In 1945 Charles was drafted into the U.S. Army and upon discharge took advantage of the G.I. bill and his previous wrestling success to attend Franklin and Marshall College.
After graduating from college with a Bachelor's degree in accounting, he spent many years working as an industrial accountant. An entrepreneur at heart he was involved with many businesses, but was most well-known for Loyle Lanes, the bowling center he and his brothers built. To give back to the community that supported the bowling center, Charles volunteered for many local organizations including the Vineland Rotary Club - treasurer and past president, Vineland HMO - treasurer, Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA - board member, Vineland Chamber of Commerce - director, and Newcomb Hospital - chairman of the board.
Charles enjoyed going to jazz concerts, drinking cheap scotch out of expensive bottles and traveling. Among his many adventures he attended fourteen Rotary International Conventions, caravanned across the United States, and got his sons lost in the woods on more than one hike. He often credited his time in the Boy Scouts during his formative years for teaching him the importance of community service and the benefits of mentoring. One of his favorite mentoring pastimes was sending "Charlie" mail, informational articles and handwritten notes, to family and friends alike, with a special focus on teaching the "grands" about the value of saving and investing. His passion was socializing with his wide circle of friends and acquaintances; something as simple as a newly installed chandelier was a cause to celebrate with a dinner party. Charlie lived as his favorite saying instructed: "Enjoy life, it's not a dress rehearsal".
Charles was married to Grace (Donahue) Loyle for forty years and their union produced four wonderful sons: Harry (Barbara), Jeffrey, Charles "Chuck" (Stacy), and Michael (Elizabeth). Seven grandchildren: Cyanne Loyle-Hey (Wolf), Benjamin Loyle (Jennifer), Citabria Westbeld (Joseph) Kellen Loyle (Joel), Shannon Chester (Andrew), Alanna Loyle (Shawn Kaut), and Jeffrey Loyle, and seven great-grandchildren: Mattias and Lorelei Hey, Zachary Loyle, Jaxon and Seeley Westbeld, and Peyton and Aubrey Chester. Also, one brother John Loyle. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey and by his longtime companion Florence Chatas.
The viewing will take place on Monday evening, June 10th from 6:00-8:00 pm and again on Tuesday morning from 9:00-10:30 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. The funeral service will follow Tuesday's visitation and begin at 10:30 am. Interment will be private at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Charles to the Vineland Rotary Charities Foundation, P.O. Box 7 Vineland, NJ 08362-0007
Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 8, 2019