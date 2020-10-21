Charles B. "Chick" Olbrich
Pittsgrove - Charles B. "Chick" Olbrich, 88, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon October 15, 2020 at home where he had been under the care of family & hospice. Mr. Olbrich was born Upper Pittsgrove, NJ and was a longtime resident of Pittsgrove, NJ. He was the son of the late Paul & Lydia Cook Olbrich and the husband of the late Penelope "Penny" (Leeper) Olbrich who died in 1990. He was also predeceased by his siblings; Paul, Bertha (Burgess), Lester, Joseph, David & William,
After serving in the Army, he farmed vegetables (mostly green beans) and grain with his brother, then on his own (Olbrich Farms) and later with his sons and grandson. For many years, he was a bus driver for the Pittsgrove Township School District. Chick enjoyed going out to dinner with family and friends. He loved to fix, maintain and drive old tractors (especially the green ones), trucks and cars.
He is survived by 3 sons; Carl B., Albert B. (Sheri), Edward B. (Beth "Bunny"), 2 Grandchildren Laura and Kevin, Sisters; Ethel Ivins and Thelma Fitchhorn as well as many nieces, nephews & friends.
A private family funeral service was conducted at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland with burial in the Olivet Cemetery, Pittsgrove, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com