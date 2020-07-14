Charles C. Fischer
Vineland - Charles C. "Cholly" Fischer, 69, of Vineland died Sunday morning July 12, 2020 at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Dagmar Spacil Fischer, three sons, Brian M. Fischer (wife Lorissa), Kevin P. Fischer and Steven R. Fischer (fiancé, Lorena), grandchildren, Jackson W. and Megan H. Fischer, brother, Gary W. Fischer (fiancé Stephanie Grusemeyer), mother-in-law, Vera Spacil and several cousins.
Visitation will take place from 9 until 10:30 at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Friday July 17th followed by an 11 o'clock Memorial Mass at The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 46 Central Ave., Bridgeton.
For a more complete obituary please go to freitagfuneralhome.com
.