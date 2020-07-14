1/1
Charles C. Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles C. Fischer

Vineland - Charles C. "Cholly" Fischer, 69, of Vineland died Sunday morning July 12, 2020 at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Dagmar Spacil Fischer, three sons, Brian M. Fischer (wife Lorissa), Kevin P. Fischer and Steven R. Fischer (fiancé, Lorena), grandchildren, Jackson W. and Megan H. Fischer, brother, Gary W. Fischer (fiancé Stephanie Grusemeyer), mother-in-law, Vera Spacil and several cousins.

Visitation will take place from 9 until 10:30 at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Friday July 17th followed by an 11 o'clock Memorial Mass at The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 46 Central Ave., Bridgeton.

For a more complete obituary please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freitag Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved