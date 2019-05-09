|
|
Charles Cannon
Glassboro - Charles Cannon entered his sunrise on April 28, 1964 and sadly his sunset on May 4, 2019. Charles left this world unexpectedly. He worked as a volunteer at the Spirit in Truth Soup Kitchen Ministries for First United Methodist Church. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 12pm to 1pm followed by his Homegoing Service at 1pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019