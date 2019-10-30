|
Charles D. Buck
Vineland - Charles D. Buck, 78, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening October 29, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Charles was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late David P. & Della P. (Piccolo) Buck. He was also pre deceased by his wife Phyllis Buck & sister Barbara Adams.
Before retiring with 30 years of service in 1997, Charles was employed by Sears & Roebuck Co. as a service technician. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing pinochle, watching the races and was a longtime little league baseball coach. Most of all he enjoyed the time spent with his good friends, family & especially his granddaughters.
He is survived by his 3 sons; Stephen & wife Michelle Buck, David Buck &Thomas Buck, 3 granddaughters; Amanda, McKenzie & Courtney as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday November 4, 2019 from 10:00-11:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
