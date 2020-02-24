|
Charles Derr
Vineland - Charles E. "Chuck" Derr, 65, of Buena Vista Township, New Jersey, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a brief battle with cancer on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Chuck was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1954 to the late Charles and Irene (Kerestesy) Derr. He was a Vineland High School graduate of 1973. In 1982, he married Ann (Tolotti). Chuck was very hard working and enjoyed working on cars, fishing, watching NASCAR, and being with his family. Chuck worked as a union electrician with the IBEW Local #351. He was also a member of the New Italy American Society. He is survived by his loving wife Ann (Tolotti) of almost 38 years; two sons Charles Derr of Voorhees and Nicholas Derr at home; sister Candy Romano; brother-in-law Paul Corutky; Aunt Lillian Kerestesy and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Louis & Joanne Tolotti, Lisa & Mark Benedetto & Robert Tolotti and Lisa Felix. He is also survived by William Reichert who was like a brother to him, several cousins, nieces, nephews, many close friends, and one great-nephew whom he adored. Chuck was predeceased by his parents Charles & Irene Derr and his sister Charlene Scalese. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday, February 27 from 8am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Our Lady Of Pompeii Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. A Memorial mass will be held 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Padre Pio Parish- Church Of Our Lady of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Buena Vista Township EMS. Donations in memory of Charles may be made to: Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361,or Buena Vista Township EMS, 4931 Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020