|
|
Charles DiDomenico Jr
Reseda, CA - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Charles DiDomenico Jr. on September 19, 2019 at the age of 40. Charles DiDomenico Jr. was born in Vineland NJ to Charles DiDomenico Sr. and Patricia Keller on December 1, 1978. He grew up, attended school, and spent most of his life in Vineland. An entrepreneur at heart, he always had big plans and dreams. His most recent was his move to California. While his life ventures often changed, one thing that always remained the same was that Charlie had a big heart and was a loving son, father, brother, and friend who would help anyone in need. Charles is predeceased by his mother Patricia Keller. He is survived by his daughter Ava Deklerk; his father Charles DiDomenico Sr; his sisters Maria DiDomenico (Travis Snodgrass) and Jenna Nalywinski; two nephews and one niece; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. A funeral home visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22 from 4pm to 5pm followed by a memorial service at 5 pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Final disposition will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019