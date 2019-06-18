Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart
1010 East Landis Avenue
Vineland, NJ
Resources
Palm Beach Gardens, FL - Charles E. Giacomelli, 82, of Palm Beach Gardens FL and formerly of Vineland NJ passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of flower farmers Dominic and Margaret Giacomelli of Vineland NJ and Foley AL. Charles graduated from Vineland Senior High School in 1954 and the Philadelphia Technical Institute in 1967. In 1970, he founded C.E. Giacomelli, Inc., a mechanical contracting company, which he operated with his wife Angie until relocating to Southeast Florida 1983. There, he was employed as a project manager for Farmer & Irwin Corp. in Riviera Beach FL until he retired (1983-1999). After retirement he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Charles was a volunteer fireman at the Main Avenue Fire Company #4, member of the New Jersey State Firemen`s Association and the New Jersey National Guard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Angelina (Scarpa) Giacomelli; son Frank Giacomelli (Rhonda) of Palm Beach Gardens FL; daughter Charlene Harreveld (Neil) of Jupiter FL; grandchildren Adrienne Harreveld of New Orleans LA, Erica Harreveld of Boca Raton FL, Gianni Giacomelli of Palm Beach Gardens FL; sister Veronica Singer (Bruce) of Ocean View, NJ., and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his twin brother Thomas P. Giacomelli (Joan) of California and Mary Agnes Carroll (Elmer) of Ohio. A church Visitation will be held on Friday from 8:30am to 10:30am followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Charles` name to the Frank & Edith Scarpa Cancer Center or St. Barbara`s Chapel both in Vineland NJ. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019
