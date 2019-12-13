|
|
Charles Harmer, Jr.
Vineland - Charles P. Harmer, Jr., 63, of Vineland, NJ passed away at home on Monday December 9, 2019 where he was surrounded by family. Charles was born & raised in Chestertown, MD and has resided in Vineland since 1977. He was the son of the late Virginia Mary (Towson) Black & Charles P. Harmer, Sr. Before retiring, Charles was employed as a plant mechanic at Gerrsheimer Glass Co . Relatives & friends will be received on December 18th, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00am with services immediately following at Pancoast Funeral Home 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be private in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019