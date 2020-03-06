|
|
Charles M. "Mike" Nelthorpe
Pittsgrove - Charles M. "Mike" Nelthorpe, 61, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Mike was born in Nashville, TN and raised in Vineland and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Charles H. Nelthorpe. He was also pre deceased by his brother in-law, Edward Wobensmith, Jr.
Mike was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1977. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. Mike had worked as a truck driver but he most enjoyed working at the Comedy Stop at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City as well as in the Banquet Crew at the Harrah's Hotel & Casino. Mike was a member of The Society of American Magicians. He was fascinated and loved everything dealing with magic. He enjoyed reading and watching movies. He loved having a good time, and had a very big heart when it came to helping his friends. Mike had a wild and crazy sense of humor. He was especially proud of all his nieces & nephews.
Mike is survived by his mother; Louise (Grimes) Nelthorpe, 3 sisters; Bonnie Wobensmith, Nancy (Ed) Walters, Tammy (Jay) Warren, Nieces & Nephews; CJ Bishop, Eddy Wobensmith, Cori Bishop, Matthew Wobensmith, Jeffrey Walters & Valerie Walters & Neva Warren.
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday 3/11/2020 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his Memorial Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:30 PM. Cremation & Inurnment was private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Memorial Home, Activities Fund 524 NW Blvd. Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020