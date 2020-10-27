Charles P. Green
Millville - Charles P. Green, aka "Chuck Love", 35, of Millville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, October 23, 2020. Chuck was born at the Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA. on February 4, 1985.
Chuck was an entertainer who had worked at the Bates Motel in Pennsylvania, performed on the Big-Little Show on TV, was an intern for Q102 radio station, with guest appearances on Prestin & Steve 93.3 WMMR and Covino & Rick radio show in New York City.
He had his own reality pod cast on You Tube and had worked for and promoted Hire Little People .com.
Chuck hired out for different occasions, being a leprechaun for St. Patty's Day and Cupid for St. Valentine's Day. He also was the real deal as Santa's elf at the Millville Elks Children's Christmas
Party for several years. He also was a frequent guest on the Jim Quinn Show.
Chuck enjoyed riding his scooter, travelling, swimming and in general just loved meeting people and making them smile. "Chuck Love" was a happy go lucky soul and a cool dude !
Chuck is survived by his mother: Victoria Smith; father: Phillip C. Green; sisters: Janice Green and Brianna Green; brother: Brandon Green; maternal grandmother: Anna Smith and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Written condolences may be sent to rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at www.rocapshannon.com
. Memorial donations may be made to; Code Blue, M25 Initiative, 31 North Pearl Street, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.