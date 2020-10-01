Charles R. Flowers



Bridgeton - Charles R. "Charlie" Flowers, 90, of Bridgeton passed away on Friday afternoon August 21, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland where he had been a patient and in declining health.



He was born in Bridgeton on August 10, 1930 and was the son of the late Vivian Flowers and the late Edith Ashbridge Flowers DeRios. A lifelong Bridgeton resident, he graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1948. While in high school, he was a varsity athlete and a member of the famed 1947 BHS football team which finished the season undefeated and were state champions. He was also a varsity basketball player.



Following high school, he matriculated at Kent State College (now University) where he received a degree in commercial art design in 1952. After graduation from Kent State, Charlie served his county in the US Army during the Korean War. In 1958 he accepted a teaching position in the Vineland Public Schools, teaching for 28 years. He was a reading teacher at the Anthony Rossi Intermediate School for most of his career and while several opportunities presented themselves to become part of administration, he preferred being a classroom teacher. During his tenure he helped thousands of students both learn to read and improve their reading abilities.



He stayed an active part of the high school and youth sports scene in Bridgeton. Charlie was one of the longest active members of the Quarterback Club; the long-running BHS football booster club. He was also a volunteer with the Bridgeton Invitational Tournament since its inception. Charlie also supported the Cumberland County Puffer Basketball League and in 2005 the league presented him with a plaque recognizing him for "twenty-five years of conscientious and dedicated service and unselfish devotion to our league."



He was a fixture, hardly ever missing a Bridgeton High School sporting event.



For several years, he also spent a great deal of time at the SJ All Sports Hall of Fame in Bridgeton.



In 2009, he was singled out for 46 years of service to CUMCO Federal Credit Union. He was a member of their credit committee, board of directors and supervisory committee before retiring.



Charlie was also a former member of the Bridgeton Lions Club and had been a Vineland Police Special Officer.



He enjoyed traveling and had been to most US states and a number of foreign countries.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his longtime companion, Dominique "Dee" Proferra, in 1999.



He is survived by several cousins including, Warren "Duke" Adams, Joan Ashbridge Cozza, Glendon Ashbridge and Ronnie Flowers and one aunt, Millicent Ashbridge.



Graveside services with military honors will be held at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton on Tuesday, October 6th at 11 o'clock where the interment of the cremated remains will follow the services.



Memorial contributions in Mr. Flowers' memory may be directed to Bridgeton Hall of Fame All Sports Museum, c/o Kevin Danna, 30 Smith Ave., Bridgeton, NJ 08302.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store