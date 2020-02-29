|
Charles Roth
Vineland - Charles "Charlie" Buddy Roth, a devout Catholic, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 89 years old but forever young at heart. Charlie was born in Trenton, New Jersey and was an avid boxer in high school. He was drafted into the Navy Airforce shortly after graduation. While enlisted, he served as a tail gunner and storekeeper during the Korean War. He was extremely proud to be a United States Veteran and wore his Veteran hat everywhere he went. A salesman at heart, Charlie began his civilian career selling Kirby vacuum cleaners, but ultimately found his true calling baking and selling donuts. Charlie owned seven Dunkin' Donut stores over a span of 30+ years. He made many lifelong friends throughout his career. As much as he enjoyed working, all who loved Charlie knew that his wife, Jane, and his family were the most important things in his life. He told everyone he met about his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and all their many accomplishments. To say he was proud was an understatement. Charlie is survived by Jane, his devoted wife for over 36 years; his daughter Cynthia Romanowski (Edward); son William Roth; son Corwin "Corky" Roth (Beth); daughter Patricia Price (Robert); daughter Heather Bhatt (Amar) and daughter Kimberly Cruz (Tom). He is also survived by his sixteen grandchildren Tammy Shoemaker (Robert), Charles "Chipper" Roth III, Derek Romanowski, Krista Romanowski, Tanya Roth, Felisha Rascon (Kiko), William Roth Jr., Alissa Roth, Lindsey Roth, Austin Roth, Lauren Price, Kathryn Price, Taryn Wilson, Ajay Bhatt, Brandon Cruz and Olivia Cruz as well as his eight great-grandchildren Brandon, Dylan, Tyler, Abigail, Aubrielle, Ryan, Andrea and Makayla. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his parents Louis and Bessie Roth, brother Robert Roth and his beloved son Charles "Chipper" Roth Jr. A church visitation will be on Wednesday, March 4 from 9am to 11:15am followed by a funeral mass beginning at 11:30 am at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jane Roth to assist with final expenses or to Love through Laces a 501(c)(3) non-profit can be sent in care of Rone Funeral Service 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020