Charles S. Kesler
Vineland - Charles S. "Chick" Kesler, age 81 passed away on Monday morning April 20, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
He was a local resident of Port Norris, Millville and Vineland. Born January 2, 1939, he lived in Millville until 1944 when his family moved to Port Norris. He resided there until 1963. A graduate of Millville High School with the Class of 1957, Charles enlisted in the US Navy in 1956. He reported to boot camp in Bainbridge, MD; served a short period on the Patrol Craft USS Amherst PCE-853 and the Destroyer Escort USS Thomas A. Bass DE-691. He transferred to the Atlantic Fleet Boat Pool in Norfolk, VA for shore duty and later served on the destroyer USS Richard E. Kraus EDD-849. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1962.
Charles married Mary Jane Johnson of Millville in 1963 and was married for 35 years until her passing in 1996. He had 3 children, Mary Jane, Charlie and Barbara.
Charles worked at the Millville National Bank for ten years before accepting a position at Farmers and Merchants National Bank in Bridgeton where he was responsible for the installation of the newly created Data Processing Department. He was employed at F&M for 31 years retiring as Senior Vice President and Data Processing Officer.
In 1988 Charles re-married Frances McCann and they were married for 16 years until her passing in 2014.
He enjoyed traveling and visited 48 of the 50 states. A member of the Bridgeton Kiwanis Club beginning in 1971, he served as club secretary for many years. He was a member of the Tin Can Sailors, U.S. Navy Destroyer Veterans, the Navy League of the United States and the US Naval Institute.
A devout Catholic, Charles was a member of The Parish of All Saints/St. Mary Magdalen RC Church in Millville since 1996. He had been a member of St. Mary's Church during his younger years and also held memberships during his lifetime at St. Anthony's RC Church in Port Norris as well at St. Michael's RC Church in Cedarville.
He is survived by his children Mary Jane and (Mark) Boston of Millville, Charlie and (Laura) Kesler of Naperville, IL, Barbara and (Pete) Adams of East Windsor, John and (Darlene) McCann of Vineland, Mike McCann of Monroeville and Shanna and (Chris) Fulcher of Vineland, one sister Joyce Jarvis and brother-in-law Edward and his grandchildren Abrianna E. Boston, Jonathan E. Kesler, Christopher C. Kesler, Jenna M. Adams, Ashley Fulcher, Morgan McCann, Jaison Fulcher.
In addition to his first and second wife, he as predeceased by his parents, S. Earl Kesler and mother Gertrude Hinds Kesler, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Mary and John Johnson.
The viewing will be private, due to the COVID-19 directives by the State of NJ. The interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cedarville.
A "Celebration of Life" and Memorial Mass will be held on a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mercy Academy, 1001 Main Road, Newfield, NJ 08344 or the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020