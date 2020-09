Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Simon



Fort Myers, FL - Charles Simon age 65 passed away on 8/29/2020 in Fort Myers, FL. Charlie spent the last 30 years in Florida and worked in the construction trade. He was born and raised in Vineland and graduated class of 1973.



Charles is predeceased by his parents Henry and Ethel Simon and is survived by his uncle Andy Zukovsky, brother Jack Simon and wife Rosemary and sister Lynn Simon Nealis.









