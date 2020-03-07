|
Charles W. "Bill" Danley
Fairfield Twp. - Charles W. "Bill" Danley, 82, of Fairfield Twp. passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center-Vineland.
Born in Palmer, PA to the late William A. Danley and Margery Pirl Danley, he was the husband of the late Janet Maines Danley. Bill had been a resident of Fairfield Twp. for over 50 years. After graduating from Carmichael High School in PA, he entered in to the United States Army where he was stationed on the east coast. He had also resided in Detroit, MI.
Bill was a member of the GMP Union Local 219 where he served as past Vice President. He spent most of his working life in the Quality Control Department of Wheaton Industries in Millville for over 42 years. In his free time, Bill enjoyed spending time with family, gardening, completing DIY projects and visiting the casinos. He was also a Pittsburgh sports fan especially the Steelers.
He is survived by; his daughter, Rhonda Hitchner of Hopewell Twp.; three stepchildren, Mahlon Orr of Cedarville, Cheryl "Cheri" Guyer Sharp of Millville and Thomas Orr of Alaska; two brothers, Richard Danley (Ann) of Fairfield Twp. and John Sikora (Thea) of PA; two sisters, Janice Brewer (John) of Ohio and Jenny Sikora of VA; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren. Besides his wife, Janet Maines Danley, he was preceded in death by; a step-son, John Orr; his grandparents, William and Daisy Moore and Homer and Jennie Pirl and two sisters, Patricia DeVries and Karen Howard.
Funeral services were held privately at the convenience of the family
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020