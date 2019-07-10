|
|
Charles Williams Jr.
Vineland - Charles Irving Williams, Jr., 73, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019 in Vineland, New Jersey. Charles was born in Vineland, to the late Charles Irving Sr. and Rosetta Williams on November 10, 1945. He graduated from Vineland Sr. High School in 1964 and attended Wesley College. He worked for the City of Vineland Engineering department in various posts from 1969-2003-retiring in the position of Assistant Engineer. He also served as a Volunteer firefighter for the City of Vineland. Charles was passionate about nature and the environment and was very proud to be a part of Vineland's inception of the recycling facilities operation management. He loved God, his family and his country. He is survived by his niece Anita (Guadagno) Lince and grandnephew Michael Lince. Along with his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Nancy (Williams) Guadagno. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 10, 2019