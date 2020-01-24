|
Charlotte Ann Dilks
Millville - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Charlotte Ann Dilks, 68 of Millville, New Jersey. She passed away, on January 23, 2020 at Cooper Hospital, 55 days after falling ill from multiple complications. She was born in Detroit, MI, but lived in Vineland NJ for most of her life and graduated from Vineland High School in 1972.
Charlotte then started working at Wheatons Glass Company, starting out as a Glass Packer and worked her way up to Floor Supervisor, where she met the love of her life, Ronnie Dilks Sr.
Charlotte loved to be with her family and especially her children and grandchildren. She was very proud of them. She was an avid Phillies fanatic and spent most of the season cheering them on good or bad. She also spent her time doing arts and crafts, especially out of popsicle sticks, a favorite of hers. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season and would decorate her home to match. She took time to visit casinos in Atlantic City to try her luck on the slot machines.
Charlotte was predeceased by her parents, George and Virgina Batcho; siblings, George "Butch" Batcho, Virginia "Ginny" Batcho; her husband, Ronald Dilks Sr. and son, John Russell Dilks.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy May Kubiak and her husband Jim and their 4 children, Ashley, Allison, Cayden, and Gianna; son, Ronald John Dilks Jr and his daughters, Lisa, and Brittany; son, George Russell Dilks and his wife Stephanie and their son, Grayson; daughter, Louann Lynn Dilks and her 3 daughters, Paige, Breanna, and Madison; brother, Michael E Batcho Sr; nephew, Michael Batcho Jr, his significant other, Krystal; niece, Heather Batcho and her 3 children, Dae'Lyne, Alivia, and Junior and 7 great grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 10am to 12pm, followed by funeral services at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020