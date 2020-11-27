1/1
Charlotte Bey Braggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Bey Braggs

Vineland - Charlotte Bey Braggs, 69, of Vineland, NJ passed away on November 22, 2020 at the Egg Harbor Care Facility. She was born on April 11, 1951 in Pittsburgh, PA. Prior to her retirement she worked at various teaching positions in Vineland, NJ. She leaves to mourn her passing, one son Creatis Braggs of Atlanta, GA; three grandsons of North Carolina; three sisters, Darleen Bey-Blocker of Pleasantville, NJ, Kim Price and Gale Taylor of Atlanta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Charlotte was predeceased by her mother Lucille E, Watts; her father Earl Tipton; and three brothers, Elmer Bey Jr., Clifford A. Taylor and Donnie Taylor. A memorial service will take place at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved