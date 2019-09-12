|
Charlotte M. Foster
Leesburg - Charlotte M. Foster, age 87, of Leesburg, NJ died Monday September 9, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born and raised in Leesburg she was the daughter of the late Lilburn and Anna Cox. She enjoyed music, playing guitar and the mandolin. She also taught many children music lessons. She enjoyed jewelry, shopping and also loved cats.
She is survived by her children, Charles Foster and Sharon Foster Johnson. Also survived by her companion Bob Young, several nieces and nephews and special friends. She was predeceased by brothers Lilburn and Harold Cox and sisters Bella Ward and Margaret Alber.
Special Thanks to her hospice team, Kellie, Gabriella and Pastor Karen.
A Graveside Service will be held at Leesburg Cemetery on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to Cumberland County SPCA 1244 N. Delsea Drive Vineland, NJ 08360.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 12, 2019