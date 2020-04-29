|
|
Cherdanai Doreen Picconi
Vineland - Cherdanai Doreen Picconi, 29, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1990 in Vineland, NJ.
She was educated in the Vineland Public School system and was a graduate of Vineland High School. As a youth, she participated at the Best of Entertainment Dance Academy.
She is survived by her two sons, Jose and Zion; mother, Cathy Picconi; stepfather, John Lieske; father, Philip Childs Sr.; grandmother, Dolores Zucca; siblings, Crystal Williams, Philip Childs Jr., Sean Childs, Anastasia Acosta, Joesiah Childs, Jenchelle Childs, Chanti Childs, Christopher Santiago and Sara Castillo; aunts and uncles, Doreen and Troy Burger, Frank and Jackie Picconi, LaFrance Childs, Tony Childs, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is predeceased by her grandfather, Francis Picconi and grandparents, Betty and Oscar Childs.
She will always be remembered for outgoing personality, contagious smile, and a great friend to many.
Funeral services and burial are private for immediate family only. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020