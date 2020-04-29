Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherdanai Picconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherdanai Doreen Picconi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherdanai Doreen Picconi Obituary
Cherdanai Doreen Picconi

Vineland - Cherdanai Doreen Picconi, 29, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1990 in Vineland, NJ.

She was educated in the Vineland Public School system and was a graduate of Vineland High School. As a youth, she participated at the Best of Entertainment Dance Academy.

She is survived by her two sons, Jose and Zion; mother, Cathy Picconi; stepfather, John Lieske; father, Philip Childs Sr.; grandmother, Dolores Zucca; siblings, Crystal Williams, Philip Childs Jr., Sean Childs, Anastasia Acosta, Joesiah Childs, Jenchelle Childs, Chanti Childs, Christopher Santiago and Sara Castillo; aunts and uncles, Doreen and Troy Burger, Frank and Jackie Picconi, LaFrance Childs, Tony Childs, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is predeceased by her grandfather, Francis Picconi and grandparents, Betty and Oscar Childs.

She will always be remembered for outgoing personality, contagious smile, and a great friend to many.

Funeral services and burial are private for immediate family only. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherdanai's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -