Cheryl Ann Chalow
Vineland - Cheryl Ann Myers Chalow, 57 of Vineland, passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at home, surrounded by her devoted husband, Vic, her two precious daughters, Erin and Jamie, and sister Cindy. She was born on September 6, 1962 to the late William J. and Patricia C. (Mhyre) Myers, and now joins them in heaven and in God's Kingdom as well as many relatives and friends.
Cheryl was the youngest of seven children, Bruce (Terri), Tom (Diane), Annamarie, Bill, David (Jessica), and Cindy. Cheryl was married to Victor Chalow Jr. for 15 years and has two beautiful daughters, Erin (Gaglione) DiPalma and husband Bryan, Jamie Lee (Gaglione) Donovan and husband Kacey, and has three beautiful grandchildren, Ben 4, Emma 3 and Leah 10 months. Cheryl is also survived by her mother-in-law Sylvia Chalow, sisters-in-law Denise and Gail (Dave), many other relatives and friends. and also leaves behind their faithful dog, Buttercup. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by, Victor Chalow Sr. (father-in-law), David Myers II, Erik Klepac, Nicole Jenkins, Jim Jenkins Sr., Tommy Soltys, Mike Melnyk, Daniel Favretto, and Riley Myers. Cheryl was a graduate of Vineland High School class of 1980 where she was known to be quite the athlete having held many school records. Cheryl played the sport of Volleyball and Wallyball for many years and was a fantastic and competitive player. Cheryl was employed at Tri-County Security, NJ in Vineland for over thirty years and holds the title of President. Cheryl and Vic also cared for her parents for over ten years until their passing. Her main passion in life was her husband, her girls, grandchildren, beloved dog Buttercup as well as family and friends. She was always thinking of others and touched a lot of people's lives with, texts, visits, gifts and so much more. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts. She truly is the glue that keeps us together.
Services and burial will be private for the family only.
Cheryl will be laid to rest in St. Marys Cemetery, Vineland.
In lieu of flowers; memorial donations may be made in Cheryl's memory to Bayada @ Inspira Hospice, 603 N. Broad Street Suite 301 Woodbury NJ, 08096
With the overall concern, for the well being of everyone concerned and in accordance with executive order #107 signed into law by Governor Murphy, absolutely no public gatherings for any funerals will take place. This is due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Please leave written condolences for the family at www.ronefuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue Vineland NJ 08360 Phone 856-691-4222
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020